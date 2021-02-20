Neil Warnock makes referee admission following overturned Middlesbrough red card

Neil Warnock has revealed that he is starting to believe that referees are against him following Paddy McNair’s red card being overturned.

The Northern Irishman was sent off on Tuesday night against Huddersfield Town after he was judged to have committed serious foul play on Juninho Bacuna.

Replays showed though that the tackle was not dangerous or two-footed, and McNair had won all of the ball – which led to the ban being overturned and McNair being free to play this weekend.

Just two months ago, Boro’s only other red card of the season came when Sam Morsy was adjudged to have deliberately handballed a shot and was sent off against Luton – but that as well was overturned by the FA.

Warnock is no shrinking violet and he’s been known to get loud with referees over the years, but now he’s starting to think all his previous misdemeanours in shouting at officials are coming back to bite him.

“I do begin to wonder whether it’s personal,” Warnock said, per the Teesside Gazette.

“Have I been in this league too long? Is it payback time? Have I had a go at all these referees and linesmen?

“I do worry. I didn’t really think about it before this season – I think everybody knows what I’m like and most referees accept that. But this year has been a little bit more than normal.

“I think even Alan Wiley, the referees’ chief, accepts that. Some of the decisions that have gone against us have been diabolical really.

“You do begin to think, ‘Is it me?’ I said that to the players.

“It should never have been a red card (McNair). The referee should be in charge, the linesman is 30 yards away and didn’t get a good view.

“We’ve had two red cards unjustly, we’ve had the worst tackle in the whole season not given. You just begin to wonder.”

The Verdict

What on earth would football do without Neil Warnock?

If he wasn’t this entertaining then reporters would have little to write about, and the veteran is proving his worth with some more press conference gold.

Of course there is no conspiracy against him from referee’s, but it’s fun to think that it may be the case in a parallel universe – or in Warnock’s own head.

Rest assured all eyes will be on David Webb at the Madejski Stadium today as the man in the middle for Boro’s clash with Reading – Warnock will definitely be keeping a watchful glance over him.