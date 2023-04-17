Neil Warnock believes Sunderland would already be in the play-offs if Ross Stewart was fit for the whole campaign.

Stewart saw his season come to a shattering end in January after he picked up an Achilles injury in the 1-1 draw against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

The 26-year-old has been an important player for Sunderland in recent seasons, and the Wearsiders have had to cope without the Scotsman leading their attack.

Can Sunderland still make the play-offs?

Saturday’s win over Birmingham City has placed Sunderland in ninth place, just two points adrift of sixth-place Blackburn Rovers, who still have a game in hand on the chasing pack.

Tony Mowbray’s men have hit form at the right time of the season, going from nine points adrift of the top six to just a few points in a matter of weeks.

Now with four games remaining, Sunderland still have the possibility of making the play-offs, and their results in the last few weeks have given them the best possible chance.

However, the remaining games of the season are potentially a tough set of fixtures, with three of the four games seeing them come up against sides fighting for a play-off spot as well.

On Tuesday, they face a Huddersfield Town side that is fighting for its safety at the bottom of the table and have picked up momentum in the last few games that has seen them climb out of the relegation zone.

Ahead of their encounter, Warnock has been speaking about Sunderland, the job that Tony Mowbray has done there and Stewart, a player that Warnock tried to sign while in charge of Middlesbrough.

Warnock said, via the Sunderland Echo: “They have played most of the season without the best striker in the league, which anybody would miss in [Ross] Stewart.

"I have loved him for years and I remember going to watch [Charlie] Wyke up there and coming away saying that we needed to sign Stewart, but they never gave me the money up there at Middlesbrough!

"I'm sure if he was back, they'd already be in the play-offs. But they have been ever so well with a young team and whenever I have watched them, they have been quite exciting. I think Tony has done a fabulous job."

Have Sunderland missed Ross Stewart

Stewart would be a big miss for any side in the Championship, but considering how many goals he scored last season as Sunderland were promoted from League One and his ratio this season before his injury, he’s been a big blow for the Wearsiders.

The 26-year-old was Sunderland’s main man in terms of goals; he was the player that Amad Diallo, Patrick Roberts, Jack Clarke, and Alex Pritchard loved to play off.

So, he has been a miss, and with him in the side for these months that he has missed, it could be argued that Sunderland may already find themselves in the play-offs. However, it has also got to be mentioned that in Stewart’s absence, the other attacking players at Sunderland have stepped up and are giving it a real good go in terms of a play-off push. But Stewart’s absence could be a deciding factor in Sunderland possibly missing out on a top-six finish.