Neil Warnock makes punchy Bristol City admission as he issues warning to his Huddersfield Town players

Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has branded Bristol City’s attacking unit as good as anything in the Championship ahead of tonight’s meeting at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Warnock has watched Huddersfield fall to back-to-back 4-0 defeats in the Championship, losing to Burnley and Coventry City in quite embarrassing fashion.

They sit bottom of the Championship table and, tonight, host Bristol City in West Yorkshire looking to bounce back.

However, in the eyes of Warnock that’s going to be tough, with the 74-year-old ranking Nigel Pearson’s attacking depth amongst the best in the Championship.

He told his pre-match press conference: “You’ve got to score goals and I think the front four as as good as anything really, whoever he (Pearson) plays. He’s got a choice of strikers, wide men and number 10s – they are all quick and very, very good.”

After conceding eight goals across two games, Warnock’s warning to his defenders was quite simple. He continued: “Our defence are going to have to be on their toes and play better than they have been in the last couple of games.”

Quiz: Are these 20 Huddersfield Town facts real or fake?

1 of 20 1. The capacity of the John Smith's Stadium is over 27,000 Real Fake

Nahki Wells is having a good season leading the line for the Robins and has scored 11 goals in 33 Championship appearances. Anis Mehmeti has settled well, whilst the whole of the EFL is sitting up to take note of Alex Scott’s talents and academy product Sam Bell has stepped up following the departure of Antoine Semenyo.

Beyond that, there are players like Harry Cornick and Mark Sykes offering Pearson some serious firepower while Tommy Conway is nearing a return to full fitness.

“Nigel has got a good mix and I think they’ll be disappointed, if I’m honest, that they aren’t higher up and pushing for the play-offs,” Warnock also stated.

Bristol City sit 14th in the table, having suffered their first league defeat of 2023 on Saturday lunchtime against Cardiff City.

The Verdict

There’s some real quality in the final third at Bristol City and they will be licking their lips watching how Huddersfield have defended in the last few fixtures.

Warnock’s side have given Burnley and Coventry a real leg-up in their last two fixtures. If they do that again this evening, Bristol City will punish them.

Quite where Pearson’s options rank in terms of the Championship is up for debate, but it’s obvious they have enough about them to hurt anyone on their day.

Huddersfield have to be wary of that.

Thoughts? Let us know!