Neil Warnock makes promotion prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough clash

Neil Warnock has backed Sheffield United or Middlesbrough to win promotion if they make the top six this season.

The 73-year-old, who has been in charge of both clubs in his lengthy career, was most recently with Boro before he was dismissed earlier in the season, with Chris Wilder’s appointment sparking a major improvement.

The Blades are another club who have benefited from a change in management, with Paul Heckingbottom transforming the Yorkshire outfit since succeeding Slavisa Jokanovic.

As a result, the two are in the chase for a top-six finish, with Boro currently occupying the final place in the play-offs. However, things are very tight in that battle, with Sheffield United among the chasing pack ahead of their game against Wilder’s men tomorrow.

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Warnock explained why he believes either one of his former sides are well equipped to go up.

“I’ve just got this feeling. That it’s going to be one of these two. There’s reasons for that. I think they’re both set up for it. They’ve both got the teams to do it and, if they qualify, then they’re going to be going in there with momentum. And that, the momentum side of things, is so important. Because it breeds confidence. If there’s a winner here, they’ll take so much of that away with them.”

The verdict

Some will say it’s not the bravest prediction from Warnock considering both Boro and Sheffield United are flying right now and they are two squads that are packed with quality.

But, they both still have work to do to even finish in the top six and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain the good form they’ve shown over the past few months.

With Warnock’s history at winning promotion from the Championship, he clearly knows what’s required to be successful and he obviously feels these two are capable of going the distance.

