Neil Warnock makes Middlesbrough transfer claim amidst striker pursuit

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has claimed that the club are in talks with three different strikers, as per a recent interview that he gave to Boro’s official website.

Boro have been in the market for plenty of new recruits this summer and have already been busy, with the likes of Joe Lumley and Sammy Ameobi having arrived from Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest respectively in recent weeks.

Now it appears that the Riverside Stadium outfit are keen on adding more firepower to their ranks, with the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher set to depart in the near future as Boro bid farewell to their out of contract players.

Now, Warnock has revealed exactly how the club’s search for new forward players is going as he stated the following:

“I think striker-wise we have another sort of three lads we’ve been talking to. Midfielders we’ve been speaking to.

“As always it’s just getting them over the line and as it’s going to be that first couple of weeks in July I think that it all fits into place.”

Boro have been linked with the likes of Paul Mullin and Josh Maja in recent weeks, whilst Nottingham Forest frontman Lyle Taylor was also said to be a target earlier in the year.

Chuba Akpom is the club’s only recognised senior striker at present, although there has also been talk that he could move on this summer.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough are in need of a prolific goal scorer for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign and there is no reason why some of the names that have ben mentioned in recent weeks can’t come up with the numbers that they are looking for.

Warnock clearly provides a big pull in the transfer market and the club will be understandably confident over landing their chief targets when push comes to shove at the negotiating table.

Mullin would be an ideal player to bring in as a partner for Akpom, whilst a lot of people know about the qualities that Maja possesses.

If Boro can secure the signing of someone who can hit between 15-20 goals over the course of the season, there’s no reason why they can’t be in the mix for a play-off place next term.