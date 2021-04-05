Neil Warnock makes Middlesbrough transfer admission following recent events

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has admitted to the Northern Echo that he knows which players are going to be part of his plans going forwards as he plans future transfers at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro all but ended their hopes of making the play-offs on Friday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth who are managed by their former manager Jonathan Woodgate.

As a result the North East club now have very little to play for in the final seven games of the campaign, meaning that Warnock is likely to run the rule over the majority of his squad between now and the end of the season.

Speaking after Friday’s defeat on the South Coast, the experienced boss was quick to emphasise that he has already decided which players feature as part of his plans for next season:

“Most of the players, I know who is going to be part of my plans.

“There might be the odd one or two who have got something to show me, but in my heart of hearts, I know more or less what I want.”

In the meantime, Boro will be back in action later today as they face Watford in the Championship’s lunchtime kick off at the Riverside as they seek to bounce back from Friday’s disappointing defeat.

The Verdict

Warnock knows all about the inner workings of the transfer window and will have undoubtedly already identified targets ahead of the summer window.

Several of the current squad are out of contract in a few months and as a result an overhaul of personnel was almost inevitable after their play-off hopes pretty much ended last week.

Bringing in fresh blood should give them a breath of fresh air heading into the next campaign and with Warnock at the helm, there’s no reason why they can’t be right up there again.

It will also be interesting to see if they can keep hold of their best young players, with the likes of Dael Fry sure to be a wanted man.