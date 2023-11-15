Highlights Neil Warnock predicts that Leeds United will not finish in the automatic promotion places this season, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town taking those spots.

Leeds got off to a slow start in the Championship but have recently improved their form, winning six of their last seven league games.

Leeds currently sit in third place in the Championship table, eight points behind Leicester and Ipswich, but five points clear of seventh-place West Bromwich Albion.

Former Leeds United manager Neil Warnock doesn’t believe his old side will finish in the automatic places this season, as he sees Leicester City and Ipswich Town occupying the two spots.

The Yorkshire side returned to the second tier at the end of last season after a few seasons in the top flight.

Many expected Leeds to be at the top end of the table, given their squad and the fact they have a proven manager at this level in their dugout.

However, the club got off to a poor start, and it wasn’t until recent weeks that Leeds started to look like the side many would have been expecting.

How have Leeds United performed so far this season?

It was very much a slow start to the campaign for Leeds, as they only won one of their opening three league games.

However, it was the 4-3 win over Ipswich that seemed to finally get the club up and running, as they turned a corner.

Most of September saw Leeds either win or draw 0-0, with them ending the month by being defeated 3-1 by Southampton.

However, since that result, Leeds have won six of their last seven league games, with their match against Stoke City being an underwhelming performance that saw them get beat 1-0.

But apart from that, Leeds have beaten teams like Bristol City, Norwich City, and Leicester in this run. They went into the international break on a high note, as they claimed a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle, thanks to goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds head into this international break sitting in third place in the Championship with 31 points after 16 games.

Their 2-1 win over Plymouth means they are now eight points adrift of both Leicester and Ipswich, who occupy the top two positions. While the Yorkshire outfit are five points clear of seventh-place West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds' return after the international break with a trip to fellow Yorkshire side Rotherham United, looking to close the gap on the top two once again.

What is Neil Warnock’s Leeds United prediction for this season?

Warnock was on TalkSPORT on Wednesday morning, and he was asked who he thinks will gain promotion to the Premier League via the automatic places and he revealed Leicester City and Ipswich Town will remain in them spots.

He told talkSPORT: “I think those two teams might just edge, Leeds. Although Daniel has really got them firing now.”

Can Leeds United secure automatic promotion ahead of Leicester City or Ipswich Town?

It needs to be remembered that the season is only in November, and we are 16 games into a 46-game campaign.

There is still a long way to go in this season, and with Leeds turning their form around in recent weeks, they have given themselves a very good chance of closing the top two down.

Leicester have gone from runaway leaders to looking a little uncomfortable after their last two results, so all Leeds can do is concentrate on their own game and keep putting the pressure on.

The Yorkshire side have beaten both Ipswich and Leicester this season, so they have done their job in that sense; it is just making sure they don’t drop silly points against the lesser teams in the division, and then they will stand every chance of a top-two finish.