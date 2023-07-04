You can never keep a good man down, and in the case of Neil Warnock you can seemingly just never get the man to commit to a full retirement.

The veteran football manager returned from the shadows back in February to make a comeback with Huddersfield Town - nearly 28 years after he last was in charge of the Terriers.

Tasked with saving the West Yorkshire outfit from relegation to League One, Warnock fixed the misgivings of Mark Fotheringham before him to keep Town in the Championship for another year.

Despite insisting that he was done though and would not be returning to the John Smith's Stadium for the start of the 2023-24 season, new Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle is clearly a persuasive man and talked Warnock into signing a new contract.

With pre-season underway, there has been no fresh faces to arrive yet at the club, but Warnock and the hierarchy have been busy trying to tie down players whose deals had expired, with Danny Ward and Josh Koroma agreeing to extend their stays recently.

There has been somewhat of a surprise though as a player who was on the club's released list following the end of the 2022-23 campaign has now put pen to paper on a fresh agreement with Huddersfield and that is Josh Ruffels.

Town have confirmed that the 29-year-old has signed a new contract until the summer of 2025, giving Warnock plenty of options at either left-back or the left wing-back position.

How did Josh Ruffels perform for Huddersfield in 2022/23?

After featuring just eight times in the Championship in his debut season with Huddersfield following his move from Oxford United, Ruffels played more of a part in the 2022-23 campaign.

Ruffels appeared 33 times in the second tier last season, although it may have been less if Yuta Nakayama didn't suffer a season-ending Achilles injury earlier on in the season.

He ended up being the first choice of both Fotheringham and Warnock down the left hand side of the pitch, therefore it was somewhat of a surprise when he was confirmed as a departure at the end of last season.

Warnock has done a u-turn on Ruffels' future however and he will now compete with the likes of Nakayama, Ben Jackson and Jaheim Headley.

What has Neil Warnock said on Josh Ruffels' new contract?

Warnock has spoken out on Ruffels' new deal, and has also hinted at new faces coming in as the final third needs strengthening.

“The opportunity to resign Josh alongside both Josh Koroma and Danny Ward for me is a no-brainer," Warnock told the Huddersfield media team.

“Ruffels is a great professional, and his addition leaves me in a position where I’m happy with the squad right at the start of pre-season, but we know we need additions further up the pitch.

“I’m delighted to have Josh on board - he’s so reliable, and has been since I’ve been here. He can play numerous positions for me as well, so that’s good to have in our squad.”