Neil Warnock makes honest Middlesbrough transfer admissions following QPR defeat

Neil Warnock has revealed that his mind has been made up on certain Middlesbrough players futures following a disappointing defeat against Queens Park Rangers.

Boro’s season has petered out and they’ve not tasted success since a mid-March victory over Preston North End at the Riverside, and their home ground was a source of disappointment once again today.

The Teessiders were stunned early on thanks to a thunderbolt from R’s centre-back Rob Dickie, and just moments later Lee Wallace doubled the advantage.

Yannick Bolasie found a way back into the game for Boro and they were helped with the sending off of Hoops stopper Seny Dieng on 58 minutes.

But with a man advantage for 35 minutes, Boro couldn’t do anything with it and ended up going down as losers, extending their winless run to five matches.

Warnock has already been expressing an interest in committing to a summer rebuild, with the likes of Britt Assombalonga leaving and out of contract players Ashley Fletcher and Marvin Johnson likely to depart also, but performances today against QPR gave him even further ideas of where he needs to strengthen.

“I’ve got a few answers today. I’ve learned things I needed to learn,” said Warnock, per TeessideLive.

“In many respects it’s frustrating and disappointing, but I thought I got a few answers there today.

“I think I know now who I’ve got to get out and who I’ve got to keep and build on.

“My mind was helped today by one or two performances.”

The Verdict

It’s unclear who Warnock was talking about in particular, but interestingly he did go on to mention youngster Djed Spence’s poor defending for QPR’s second goal.

That means he could be cashed in on this summer amid previous Premier League interest, but it does sound like it’s multiple players who have disappointed Warnock.

A big rebuild could be in order to achieve the manager’s aspirations of the Premier League with Boro, so it could be an interesting summer for fans who may see a lot of players exiting and arriving at the Riverside.