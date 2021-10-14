Neil Warnock makes honest admission about Middlesbrough ahead of Peterborough clash

Neil Warnock admits Middlesbrough may “need a bit of luck” if they are to return to winning ways this weekend.

Boro host Peterborough United this weekend hoping to return to winning ways, having lost four of their last six games in the Championship.

The Teesside club have won only two of their last nine games, and could do with a win this weekend to lift some pressure off manager Warnock.

Last time out, Boro lost 2-0 to strugglers Hull City at the KCOM Stadium, with a Joe Lumley own-goal and Mallik Wilks strike earning a win for the Tigers.

Speaking live on talkSPORT yesterday, Warnock admitted that Boro may “need a bit of luck” if they are to get back to winning ways this weekend.

He said: “We’ve got a nightmare injury list at the minute, but listen, there are opportunities for people.

“We’re going to be really positive and just have a go, that’s all you can do, be positive.

“We’ve got some good lads at the club, and a little bit of luck hopefully changes things.

“You saw the goal last week at Hull, it hit the post, hit the goalie on the back of the head and goes in. We need a bit of luck like that at the moment, but we’ll keep going.”

The Verdict

Warnock has been dealt a bad hand of late in terms of injuries and what have you, but their performances still haven’t been good enough.

When the world is against you, it’s against you, and Hull’s opening goal last time out was more than fortuitous and very fortunate indeed.

He’s right in some ways, then, and even a scrappy 1-0 win could lift the pressure off them and the manager.