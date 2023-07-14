Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has labelled Wrexham summer signing Will Boyle "a fantastic boy" and wished him "all the best with his new side" after the centre-back's permanent move to the League Two outfit was confirmed.

Boyle had been linked with the likes of Bristol Rovers and Stockport County but will be part of Phil Parkinson's squad in 2023/24 as the Hollywood-backed Welsh club battle for promotion to League One.

Wrexham 2023 summer transfers

Ever since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover, Wrexham have regularly made a splash in the transfer market - attracting players EFL players when they were in the National League and now convincing Championship talent to step down to League Two.

Boyle is the latest eye-catching addition to Parkinson's squad and has signed a three-year deal at the Racecourse Ground.

“I’m delighted the deal’s over the line, and looking forward to getting started," the 27-year-old told club media.

“It’s a good time to join – I can’t say anything that people don’t already know about what’s happening at this Football Club – but it’s also a perfect time for me to join, I feel, and a perfect opportunity for me.

“It’s exciting to be a part of. As soon as I knew there would be an opportunity to join, it excited me. It’s a Club that is only going in one direction.”

Neil Warnock reflects on Will Boyle exit

Boyle is a product of the Huddersfield academy and returned to the John Smith's Stadium on a free transfer last summer but struggled to make an impact at the Yorkshire club.

The defender played just 800 minutes of Championship football in 2022/23 and didn't feature once after Warnock's appointment in February.

Even so, he seems to have been held in high regard by the Terriers boss, who had some kind words to say about him after his departure was confirmed.

He said: “Will is a fantastic boy and an Academy graduate, and has been fantastic around the building since my return to the Club.

“Wanting to increase his playing time, Boyley has a fantastic opportunity with Wrexham and I wish him all the best with his new side.”

Is Will Boyle a good signing for Wrexham?

The step up to the Championship may have proven too much for Boyle but this is a fantastic signing for Wrexham.

The 27-year-old has proven his quality in League Two in the past and has promotion-winning experience - having played a key part in Cheltenham Town's rise to League One alongside Ben Tozer in 2020/21.

As well as defensive solidity, Boyle will offer a dangerous threat in the opposition box and scored 11 times in his final two seasons at Cheltenham.

It further strengthens the defensive options available to Parkinson, who was quick to praise the club's first summer signing.

He said: "Will is a strong addition to the squad; he’s had success in this division before and then played in League One and had a taste of the Championship last season too."

“I feel his character will fit in perfectly with the group, and it’s pleasing to get a signing through the door prior to departing for America."