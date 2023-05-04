Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock is confident Sheffield United will move forward once their ownership situation is sorted out, speaking to the Sheffield Star.

The 74-year-old enjoyed a successful time at Bramall Lane, winning promotion to the Premier League with the club in 2006 but narrowly missing out on securing their survival in the Premier League during the following year.

Still an adored figure in South Yorkshire, Warnock will be desperate to become the villain tonight with his Huddersfield side taking on the Blades.

A point will be enough for the Terriers to secure their survival - but a loss would mean they would need to avoid defeat against Reading on the final day to remain afloat in the Championship.

The Blades, meanwhile, are already promoted and will be planning for next season ahead of their return to the top flight.

Sheffield United's takeover situation

According to Yorkshire Live, United are preparing to move on from Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi who has failed to get a takeover over the line despite having months to agree a deal with Prince Abdullah and get the green light from the EFL.

With this in mind, Prince Abdullah looks set to be at the helm for the foreseeable future, even though Mmobuosi isn't giving up on his dream of owning the Championship side.

He could face competition from elsewhere though, with other parties also believed to be interested in a potential takeover as they weigh up the exciting opportunity of owning a top-tier team next term.

Speaking ahead of tonight's clash, Warnock took time to speak about his former club and told the Sheffield Star: "I think he (Heckingbottom) has got to take all the credit. He knew all the players, he knew the background and history.

"I can't imagine it's been straightforward with him with all the problems they've had off the field and I'm sure once the ownership is sorted they'll move forward."

Is Neil Warnock right about Sheffield United?

Their ownership situation does need to be sorted out at some point, although as Warnock has said, Heckingbottom has dealt with off-field speculation extremely well.

That's why this takeover saga could probably rumble on for a bit longer, but there does need to be certainty regarding a transfer budget this summer.

If a budget is set, that will allow the Blades' recruitment team to identify suitable targets and if they can do that before the window opens, that could maximise their chances of enjoying a successful summer.

But it just remains to be seen how much will be spent.

There have been concerning reports about United's financial situation in recent months and although promotion will ease those fears, a takeover could allow the club to spend quite a bit more than they may spend if Prince Abdullah stays at the helm.

The right person/group of people will need to come in if United want to continue being successful though.