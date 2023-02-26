Neil Warnock makes clear Premier League claim on Burnley

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock believes yesterday’s opponents Burnley could easily ply their trade in the Premier League now and make the step up without any issues, speaking to the Yorkshire Post after the game.

With the Clarets at the top of the Championship table, it always looked as though it was going to be a long afternoon for the relegation-threatened Terriers and that’s how it panned out, with Ashley Barnes putting the hosts ahead at Turf Moor in the seventh minute following Anass Zaroury’s cross.

Just over 10 minutes later, the home team doubled their advantage through Connor Roberts, who had the simple task of tapping the ball home from a couple of yards to all but seal the victory.

They weren’t finished there though, with Josh Brownhill adding a third in the 31st minute and Michael Obafemi finding himself in the right place at the right time with the Irishman popping to secure a 4-0 win.

This victory has extended their gap over third-place Middlesbrough to 19 points, with Vincent Kompany’s side all but promoted already after dragging themselves into such a strong position.

And Warnock even believes the Clarets wouldn’t have any trouble competing in the top flight if they made the jump up today.

He said: “What I like about Burnley is that they know if they’ve got to battle, they’ve got to battle.

“That team could easily play in the Premier League now. It’s very exciting for Burnley.”

The Verdict:

Looking at their squad, they certainly have some players who are capable of making the step up to the top flight again, with Brownhill, Roberts, Jay Rodriguez and Josh Cullen likely to play a big part for them next season.

It would be ideal if they can sign some of their loan players permanently, with Jordan Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen and Nathan Tella needing to be at the top of their target list in the summer.

Some of their other signings from last summer may also be big contributors with Anass Zaroury shining at this level and Manuel Benson also likely to be an asset if utilised correctly.

They may need to make a few signings in the summer to strengthen their squad sufficiently ahead of their return to top-tier football – but they have something to build on and that’s promising.

The number of loan players they are currently relying on is a slight concern but if they can sign a few of these players permanently, something they have the finances to do, that could pay dividends for them.