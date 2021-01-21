Neil Warnock makes claim about future of Middlesbrough individual

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock says he is not worried by the future of Britt Assombalonga, despite the fact the uncertainty that currently surrounds the striker.

Assombalonga is out of contract with ‘Boro at the end of the season, meaning he could be set to leave the club for free in the summer.

It was recently reported by The Mirror’s Live Transfer Blog (14/01, 11:25am) that ‘Boro could look to cut their losses by selling the striker in the current transfer window.

However, no such move has yet happened, and it seems Warnock is more focused on what Assombalonge is doing for his side on the pitch, than off it.

Speaking about the striker after ‘Boro’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night – in which Assombalonga scored against his former club – Warncok was quoted by The Yorkshire Post as saying: “We don’t worry about that here, there are a lot of players out of contract. What will be, will be, we’ll worry about that when we have to.”

Discussing Assombalonga’s performance on the pitch against Forest, Warnock said: “When Britt’s like that, he’s as good as anything. I just wish he’d do that every week.”

In total, Assombalonga has scored 47 goals in 152 appearances in all competitions since joining ‘Boro from Forest for a reported £15million back in the summer of 2017.

The Verdict

These are some interesting comments from Warnock.

Given he has already moved quickly to secure new contracts for several members of his Middlesbrough squad this season, it seems as though Assombalonga’s future is not high on his list of priorities.

That is something that is unlikely to have gone unnoticed by the striker, and you would imagine the fact he is not as big a priority as some of those other players – despite the key role he has played for the club in recent seasons – may not go down well.

Even so, if he continues to make the sort of impact he did against Forest, it is possible he could still change Warnock’s mind, while potentially also attracting attention from elsewhere in the football pyramid.