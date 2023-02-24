Neil Warnock makes Burnley, Newcastle United claim that may irk Reading FC and Wolves supporters

Burnley have been branded the best Championship side of the last 25 years by Neil Warnock, with only Newcastle United in 2009/10 coming close.

Vincent Kompany has Burnley on the cusp of a Premier League return in 2022/23, having collected 73 points from 33 fixtures, winning 21 times, drawing 10 and only losing twice. That’s despite a relatively large overhaul of the squad after relegation and a clear stylistic change under the ex-Man City captain in the wake of his appointment.

This weekend, Burnley host Warnock’s Huddersfield Town side at Turf Moor, looking to protect their unbeaten home record.

“I was saying to Ronnie (Jepson) that Burnley are the best team I’ve seen in the last 20-25 years in the Championship,” Warnock bullishly stated.

“I don’t see a weakness in their team.

“They’ve got strength if people want to battle with them and they’ve got the ability if people want to play. They’ve got good professionals. Vincent has done a fabulous job and Craig Bellamy. Between them they’ve done brilliant.

“It wasn’t easy when they came in and had to change style and personnel. People think it’s a piece of cake and it isn’t. The Championship is not easy. They’ve done a remarkable job really.”

Whilst Burnley have been electric to watch this season in the Championship, it remains a bold call to say they are the best that’s graced the division in over two decades.

Reading FC retain the record amount of points picked up in a single season – 106 in 2005/06. Whilst Wolves’ team under Nuno Espírito Santo in 2017/18 collected 99 points and 30 wins on their way to the title, with a squad blessed with players like Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves.

Interestingly, Warnock’s Sheffield United and Cardiff City sides were runners-up to the two aforementioned Champions.

As Warnock reflects, though, only Chris Hughton’s Newcastle side from 2009/10 come close to Burnley in the last 20+ years. They collected 102 points and lost only four times, bouncing back to the Premier League in emphatic fashion.

“I’m not kidding when I say I’ve not seen a better one,” Warnock continued. “I’m saying 20 years but I remember Newcastle coming down and coming straight back up. They were very, very good.

“Newcastle were excellent and Burnley are on a par with that. They are a top quality side.”

The Premier League is on the horizon for Burnley, then, and that’s another step for Kompany and his squad. Nevertheless, it’s a division that they can hold their own in, in the eyes of Warnock.

“Without a lot (more) personnel, they could more than hold their own in the Premier League, looking at them with their squad,” Warnock concluded. “They leave a few out and the people they bring in are just as good, if not better. It’s a great squad and he (Kompany) deserves a big pat on the back.”

The Verdict

Burnley are a great side and, without a doubt, they are one of the best we’ve seen in the Championship.

They could still break Reading’s points record this season (albeit it’s a long-shot) and will win the title at a canter anyway.

People will have differing opinions on where they rank in terms of title winners, though, with Reading the obvious team to have at the top of that list given they’ve collected the most points. Wolves were also special despite their expensively assembled squad and Newcastle, as Warnock says, made a bit of a mockery of the division in 09/10.

Burnley, though, should be fondly remembered and are, rightly, in this conversation.

Thoughts? Let us know!