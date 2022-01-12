Neil Warnock makes bold Middlesbrough claim involving Manchester United

Former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock believes Boro’s defence is better than Manchester United’s ahead of their FA Cup clash next month.

The experienced former Sheffield United chief was dismissed by the Teesside outfit earlier in the season, with Chris Wilder succeeding him at the Riverside Stadium and he has transformed the side since he arrived.

His latest victory came against Mansfield in the FA Cup, setting up an exciting tie against the Red Devils at Old Trafford in a few weeks.

And, speaking to TalkSPORT, Warnock indicated there’s nothing to fear for Boro as he made an interesting claim about the quality of the defence at both clubs.

“I wouldn’t swap any of their defenders for the back three at Middlesbrough – Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteele and Paddy McNair. I think they’re better than Man United‘s defence.”

Boro have been very solid since Wilder was appointed, with the side having kept four clean sheets in their previous seven league games.

The immediate focus for Wilder’s group will be the Championship, with Reading making the long trip up north this weekend.

The verdict

This is a bold claim by Warnock but you get the point he is making in that the Boro defence is very strong and the individuals are playing very well right now, whilst it’s a different story at United.

Some fans will point out that Wilder’s influence seems to have helped though, with the new boss certainly improving Boro.

The cup tie is something to look forward too, with Boro sure to take a massive following and it’s a game they will have nothing to lose in, but the priority now will be the league.

