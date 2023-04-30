Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock believes the team would have had a shot at a top six finish if he had been in charge this season.

The experienced boss was named as the Terriers chief, again, earlier this year, and he inherited a side that were languishing in the bottom three, and they seemed nailed on for relegation to League One.

However, Warnock has inspired a real turnaround, with the 2-1 success over Cardiff City lifting the side to 20th in the table, whilst they have a game in hand on Reading, who occupy that final relegation spot.

But, with Warnock’s men having a game in hand, they know they can confirm survival with a point at home to Sheffield United on Thursday.

Picking up that point would complete what seemed mission impossible for Warnock, but he claimed to the Sheffield Star that they could be fighting at the other end of the table if he had joined at the start of the season instead of in February.

“I think the lads have probably surprised themselves, we’ve got better players than what they were achieving. Sometimes you do under-achieve, and they just need an arm around them. I’m glad I’ve come in and done my bit because we needed an old head.

“I think if I’d been there for three months we’d have had a good chance of the play-offs, as it’s such an open league apart from Burnley.

Should Huddersfield lose to Sheffield United in the week, they would be relegated if they lost to Reading on the final day, in what could be a massive fixture for both clubs.

Warnock has performed miracles at Huddersfield

Bringing in Warnock seemed like a final roll of the dice for a Huddersfield side that lacked confidence, quality and belief until the ex-Cardiff chief came in. Almost instantly, he changed the mood around the club, and he deserves so much credit for the work he has done in the past few months.

Whether they would have pushed for the play-offs is open to debate though, as Huddersfield haven’t shown top six form under Warnock until the last seven games. So, the 74-year-old may have been saying that tongue in cheek, but it shouldn’t detract from the terrific work he has done.

But, Warnock knows the job isn’t done. The win at Cardiff has put Huddersfield in a brilliant position, but they need to get over the line, and all connected to the club would love for that point to come against the Blades, to avoid a potentially dramatic final day against the Royals.