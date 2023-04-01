Huddersfield Town increased their chances of staying in the Championship with a 4-2 win at home over promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough on Saturday.

What did Neil Warnock say?

The experienced boss returned to the Terriers in February, and he was tasked with keeping the side in the Championship, something which seemed a long shot. However, despite a difficult start, they have now picked up six points from their last two games, after a vital win at Millwall prior to the international break.

Whilst it was a very impressive victory at The Den, this was even more special, as Huddersfield came from behind to see off a Boro side that hopes to finish in the top two. And, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Warnock made it clear just how much this win meant to him, as he heaped praise on his players.

“The keeper barely had a shot to save in the first half and I felt we did alright. We just needed to get on the front foot, and you can't do better than the goal Ruffs got after however many seconds. I thought we created some good chances, and it's about as good a result as I've had in my career. You saw the belief when we scored the first goal. We could have laid down and lost four like we did against Coventry, or we could stop crying over spilt milk and go for it.

“It was a bit emotional and I was like that in the dressing room! You've got to enjoy it. The lads have been kicked up and down all season - not saying that's not their fault, but to see their faces and the fans...it's a fantastic feeling.”

The result moved the Terriers level on points with Cardiff City, so only goal difference keeps them in the relegation zone, even if the Bluebirds do have a game in hand. Next up for Warnock’s side is a trip to Watford on Good Friday.

What does this mean for Huddersfield?

For Warnock to say that this is one of the best results of his career says a lot, considering the number of games he has been in charge of. But, you can understand why he was so passionate, because they had been written off before this one.

You can be sure that Warnock created a real siege mentality within the group, reminding the players that they had been written off, and he got the perfect response.

When you add in the huge win at Millwall, it’s been a brilliant two games for Huddersfield, and, against all odds, it seems as though they could stay in the Championship under the guidance of Warnock.