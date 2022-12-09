Neil Warnock makes admission regarding Portsmouth job during managerial career

Veteran EFL manager Neil Warnock has admitted that during his managerial career he tried to manage Portsmouth twice.

Warnock announced his retirement from management back in April after an astonishing 40 years in coaching, a period that saw him manage teams like Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR, and Leeds United.

In his final few years as manager, Warnock took on the job at Cardiff City, a job that saw him guide the Bluebirds back to the Premier League once again, while his final job saw him take over at Middlesbrough, a job that he left early this year.

The 74-year-old was one of football’s funny characters and always split opinions, and he is still doing so now.

Back in 2005, Warnock was linked with the top job at Portsmouth after Alain Perrin was sacked by the South Coast club. However, Pompey, who were in the Premier League at the time, decided to turn to Harry Redknapp once more.

Now, 17 years later, Warnock is eventually heading to Portsmouth, but this time for a special event at Portsmouth’s Guildhall, which is being held in May. The event is described as “a unique evening of stories and laughs,” looking back at Warnock’s record-breaking career in football management.

Warnock took to twitter to announce this event and mentioned how he nearly joined Pompey twice. He wrote: “Really pleased to be coming to Portsmouth Guildhall next May. I went for the job at Portsmouth twice…tell you all about it when I see you.

The Verdict

There is no surprise that Warnock nearly took over at Portsmouth on two occasions, as during his managerial career he was linked to a host of football jobs.

The 74-year-old managed some major football clubs during his career, but one thing could be said against him: he didn’t manage as many Premier League clubs as most people believe.

He was always known as the manager who got teams out of trouble or got them out of the league, a record that is very impressive. Warnock didn’t have the greatest reputation for playing nice, pretty football, and this may have been a factor in why he didn’t get a few of the jobs he was linked with.

While for Portsmouth, it is unsure if they will have regrets about not appointing the 74-year-old at some point in his managerial career, as Redknapp’s return saw the club win the FA Cup in 2008.