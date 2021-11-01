Neil Warnock makes admission over Middlesbrough’s transfer plans

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has admitted to The Northern Echo that the club are no longer in the market for free agents at this present time.

The North East outfit were previously keen to bring in a player without a club in between the summer window just gone and January and appeared to be keen on signing Robbie Brady, before the Irishman was snapped up by their Sky Bet Championship rivals Bournemouth.

Boro have been in the market for a left sided defensive player due to the various injuries that they have picked up in that area, however they have so far failed to find the right man to fill the void.

Now Warnock has admitted that the club’s plans to dip into the free agent market have been shelved after missing out on the signing of Brady:

“We probably could have signed Robbie Brady if we’d agreed everything there and then but it wasn’t to be. I see Bournemouth have took him.

“We don’t want to sign anybody. I would have took Robbie because he’s a good player but other than that they don’t come smashing me in the face at the minute, free transfers, because we’re talking about November now.”

The Boro boss also recently ruled out a move for former Aston Villa and Swansea City full back Neil Taylor, underlining his commitment to wait until the January window opens before he goes about looking to add to his squad.

Middlesbrough are due to be back in Championship action tomorrow night as they travel to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton Town.

The Verdict

Brady certainly would have been a great signing for Boro but realistically speaking, there will be a lot better options out there when January rolls around.

Plus the window also gives you access to the Premier League loan market, which is something that can make all the difference when you are looking to make a concerted effort to qualify for the play-offs.

Middlesbrough have proven at times that they do have a good squad on their hands but it clear that injuries do threaten to hamper their progress.

Signing a defensive player to add some depth in what is a key area on the left hand side will certainly be viewed as their main priority when the window opens.