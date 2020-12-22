Neil Warnock makes admission over Middlesbrough transfer target

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has admitted that a January move for a player based abroad has had to be put on hold by the club, with the reason as to why that is yet to have been made clear.

Boro are flying high under the experienced veteran manager and currently occupy 6th place, leading to Warnock understandably seeking to strengthen his squad in next month’s January window.

It appears that the club had indeed identified a potential target that was based in another country, however given that the FA revealed that the Home Office had accepted its new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) plan earlier this month, which restricts EFL clubs from signing players from abroad so freely, it would be fair to assume that the new restrictions could have put paid to Boro’s efforts to make the signing a reality.

Speaking to Talksport, Warnock had this to say on the matter:

“We were looking at a player abroad and we were going to be monitoring him in the first week of January.

“But I can’t see that happening now. That will have to be on the back burner, which is one of those things.

“I do still want to bring a couple in if I can, and the board are supportive.

“But the trouble is, you’ve got to bring in better than what you’ve got. And I don’t see that many out there better than what I’ve already got for what’s available.

“We play it by ear again and if I get some in I’ll be okay, if not, we just get on with it.”

Since taking on the job back in June of this year, Warnock has signed six new players.

The Verdict

These newly installed restrictions on transfers from abroad are bound to stifle a lot of the Championship’s clubs as it really restricts the ease of bringing in players from outside the UK.

This is something that clubs will just have to get used to as time goes by, with the utilisation of the English market sure to be more prominent than ever after these rules were brought in.

As Warnock quite rightly states, you need to bring in better players than what you have already, which isn’t an easy feat for a club that is up there challenging fro promotion this term.

I do expect Boro to bring in one or two but it certainly appears that they’ll be looking at domestic options rather than at those abroad as we move into the window.