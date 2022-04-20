Neil Warnock makes admission over Barnsley managerial job

Veteran manager Neil Warnock has admitted that he would have accepted the job at Barnsley if they’d have sacked Poya Asbaghi earlier this season in the midst of a poor run of form.

The 73-year-old has now retired from football after over 40 years of being a manager following his playing career, but following his November departure from Middlesbrough he was still linked with a number of vacancies.

It was in early February when Warnock’s name was circulating as a potential arrival at Oakwell, with Asbaghi going through a torrid time in his first few months at the Tykes with zero wins under his belt.

In the end though, the Barnsley hierarchy decided to stick with the Swede and he ended up getting some victories, but it will probably not be enough to save the South Yorkshire club from the drop.

If the club did opt for Warnock though then it would have been a return to the club for he played for between 1976 and 1978, and he has expressed his keenness of becoming their manager if the opportunity had arose months ago.

“Not really,” Warnock said when asked if he was offered the chance to manage the Tykes, per the Sheffield Star. “I would have done, I think. But I wasn’t really asked.

“They have gone in the direction they are going in. They must think that’s the right way.” The Verdict It would have been interesting to se how different Barnsley’s season would have panned out if Warnock did replace Asbaghi in the dugout. Following the rumours of the Swede’s job being at risk, Barnsley started to actually pick up results, notching three victories in four matches, however in recent weeks the form has started to tail off again. In hindsight, perhaps it wasn’t the wisest idea to hand the job to someone with a relative lack of experience in club football as a head coach, but Barnsley clearly have their own philosophy. The job could have been Warnock’s last dance, but in the end it wasn’t and he will ride off into the sunset with Boro being his last job in football.