Neil Warnock makes admission on West Brom boss Carlos Corberan’s links to Leeds United

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock admits he isn’t sure whether Carlos Corberan would have made the move back to Leeds United after being linked with the top job there, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

Corberan looked as though he was one of the favourites to succeed Jesse Marsch at Elland Road and had been linked with a return last summer with the Whites in need of a first-team coach at that point.

And he was reportedly the subject of interest from the West Yorkshire outfit back in February for the manager’s job with their director Victor Orta was keen on bringing him back after seeing him impress at his current side West Bromwich Albion.

However, Corberan signed a new contract just a few days after that report emerged, putting these links to bed and allowing the 39-year-old to fully focus on his current assignment of getting the Baggies to the Premier League.

He isn’t guaranteed to achieve that mission with Albion currently sitting outside the play-off zone, with their recent form not exactly helping their cause.

With the Whites at the bottom end of the top tier and the Baggies competing for promotion in the Championship, it wouldn’t have been an easy choice for Corberan to decide whether to move on or not if he had received a job offer.

And Warnock isn’t sure whether the move to Elland Road would have materialised.

He said (via the Express and Star): “You can’t blame him for extending his contract when there were rumours.

“I’m not sure he would have gone there, but good luck to him, that’s what managers do: they get a sniff of something, go in and get your contract extended.”

The Verdict:

In terms of whether Leeds would have offered him the role, he would have been in with a shout because he was at Elland Road alongside Marcelo Biela and already knows the club inside out because of that.

Also managing at Huddersfield, the Whites would have known that Corberan would have been reasonably settled in West Yorkshire and that would have only helped them to record better results.

However, he hasn’t managed in the top flight before and with the club in a relegation battle, it would have been ideal for them to have appointed someone with slightly more experience.

In terms of whether Corberan would have returned to Leeds, it would have been a difficult role to turn down because of his previous ties there and because of the fact the club is so big and so well-supported.

However, Albion are also well-supported and it wouldn’t have looked brilliant on his CV if he had ditched the Baggies just a matter of months after taking charge at The Hawthorns, so signing a new contract was probably the right decision.