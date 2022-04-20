Neil Warnock issues verdict on Sheffield Wednesday promotion hopes

Sheffield Wednesday have kept their League One promotion hopes alive this season so far – and with a few games left to seal a play-off place, Neil Warnock has told The Star he wants the Owls to be promoted this year.

Darren Moore has managed to lead the club to fourth in the standings so far, with the club having three games left before the season comes to a close for them.

In fact, there is even a chance that the side can break into the automatic promotion spots over Rotherham and MK Dons too. A place back in the Championship then is very much on the cards – and Neil Warnock has revealed he would like to see the side back in the second tier.

It isn’t to see them be successful though – especially considering that the former boss is a Blades fan. It’s mainly because he would like to see his old club and Wednesday go head-to-head again in a derby match.

The Sheffield derby is certainly a feisty encounter but with the Owls potentially staying in League One and the Blades potentially heading up to the second tier, it might not happen for a while yet.

Warnock though is hopeful that Darren Moore can take the team into the Championship – so that there could at least be a chance of a derby within the next few seasons again.

Speaking about the rivalry and a potential promotion to The Star, Neil Warnock said: “I’m hoping he can help get them up because you want to see derbies. I love derbies, all that build-up during the week and everybody having a go at you.

“They have got a good chance.”

If they can pull off a win in their next game against Wycombe would certainly go a long way towards helping their cause.

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday have been up and down over the course of the season, with some fans earlier on in the campaign even calling for the head of Darren Moore with the side not near the top six (or at least as close as they would like).

Now, in the second half of this campaign, they have looked a lot brighter and are now on course to at least have a go at the play-offs come the end of the season. If they could go back up to the Championship via the competition, then it would be a fantastic achievement from the side to bounce straight back up.

Given the circumstances in which they fell into League One last time around, they will want to right those wrongs and have another go at the second tier as soon as possible – and stay there.

If they can’t achieve that this season though, then the signs are there that they have the right man in charge and could go even further next season if not.