Neil Warnock issues transfer message amid Middlesbrough’s slow start to season

The pressure is still on the shoulders of Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock heading into the international break after his side’s 2-0 defeat at Hull City.

Warnock only named six substitutes at the MKM Stadium and revealed that he is interested in dipping into the free agent market before Boro’s hosting of Peterborough United on 16th October when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “We are looking at players who are out of contract and haven’t got fixed up. But the problem with that is, are they going to be fit enough to come in and start from day one? It’s a catch 22 really.

“I’m not sure what we’ll come up with but we’ll have to come up with something in the two weeks we’ve got. It’s not easy to see any of the injured lads being fit for Peterborough so we’ll just have to wait and see what that leaves us.”

It was a case of one step forward and two steps back last week with Warnock’s men producing an excellent display to get the better of newly relegated Sheffield United, before going down to a Hull side who were winless since the opening day.

Four points above the relegation zone and six off the play-offs represents a poor start to the season at the Riverside.

The Verdict

Only a true expert on Middlesbrough will get these 27 Boro quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Who was Boro manager when they won the League Cup in 2004? Gordon Strachan Gareth Southgate Terry Venables Steve McClaren

If anyone can find some value and improve their squad mid season by utilising the pool of free agents it is Neil Warnock. Duncan Watmore’s addition when he was unattached last season paid dividends and the 72-year-old will be looking for a player who can have a similar impact.

In the piece, Warnock also expressed his anxiety over players getting injured while on international duty, key player Paddy McNair got a knock in the last international break and is a crucial member of the Boro squad.

Hosting Peterborough provides an excellent opportunity for Boro to build momentum immediately after the break as they look to make up for lost time.