Neil Warnock issues Plymouth Argyle message as Exeter City showdown takes centre stage

Neil Warnock is at Home Park this evening to watch former club Plymouth Argyle take on bitter rivals Exeter City.

The two clubs haven’t met for three years, when the Grecians took the points with an emphatic victory, so there is a lot of excitement in that part of the country ahead of the game.

And, Warnock took to Twitter to reveal he was at the game to sample the fierce atmosphere and it’s no surprise to see that his loyalties lie with the hosts, who he was in charge of for a two-year period from 1995.

“Cheering on the Green Army tonight.”

The hosts started the game as favourites after a fantastic start to the season has seen them lead the way in League One under Steven Schumacher.

However, the visitors will take encouragement from the fact they picked up a point at Derby County under Gary Caldwell, who has been handed a tough start to life as Exeter boss after he was named as Matt Taylor’s successor earlier this month.

The verdict

It’s well-documented that Warnock lives in Devon, so it makes sense for him to take in this game and it’s sure to be an entertaining and feisty clash between the two clubs, so it should make for good viewing.

As a former Plymouth boss, it’s no surprise he wants the Green Army to pick up the points and he will know what it means to the people in the area.

For the players and Schumacher, the focus will be on the points to extend their lead at the top of the table but they know Exeter offer a stern test.

