Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has admitted that "if Middlesbrough play to their strengths there's only one winner" but warned Saturday's opponents that "the Championship isn't like that".

The experienced coach faces his former side at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday as the second tier gets back underway after the international break.

Warnock had started to work his magic at Huddersfield ahead of the hiatus, earning five points from four games to move to within three points of safety.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement in a bid to help the Terriers secure their Championship status and has made it no secret that he feels despite all the promotions he's achieved over his career, keeping them up would be his greatest achievement given the number of key players they've lost over the past few years.

Speaking on the You Are My Boro podcast, Warnock looked ahead to Saturday's game and offered a warning to his former club about the unpredictability of the second tier.

He said: "Trust me, it'll be the biggest achievement of my whole career (if they stay up), make no mistake.

"If Middlesbrough play to their strengths there's only one winner but the Championship isn't like that. That's what I love about it. I just love being the underdog and we look like we'll be the underdog every game."

The Verdict

Warnock is right to highlight the unpredictability of the Championship as Huddersfield face a huge task getting a result against in-form Boro.

Michael Carrick's side are blowing sides away at the moment and will arrive in Yorkshire full of confidence to take on a weak Terriers side.

But there were signs ahead of the international break that Warnock was beginning to work his magic and that will concern the travelling Teessiders.

Even so, it would be a shock to see the hosts get anything on Saturday.