Neil Warnock issues Middlesbrough managerial advice to Michael Carrick and delivers Chris Wilder dig

The Michael Carrick era at Middlesbrough has gotten off to a mixed start, but the most important thing is that he is finally off the mark with a victory.

Carrick’s debut match in charge of the Teessiders didn’t end well after a last-minute winner from Jordan Storey last weekend secured all three points for Preston North End at Deepdale in a 2-1 win, but the ex-England and Manchester United midfielder made amends away at Hull City this week.

They were assisted with two own goals from the Tigers, but Boro recorded a 3-1 success at the MKM Stadium, which lifted them up to 19th in the table and there is now three matches before the month-long break before the FIFA World Cup for the North East side to try and get further up the standings.

Carrick took over from Chris Wilder in the Boro hot-seat, but before that it was Neil Warnock who was tasked with trying to get them back into the Premier League.

Warnock ultimately failed and was replaced by Wilder a year ago, and now he has offered Carrick advice off the back of his own experiences at the Riverside Stadium – but also found the time to issue a dig at previous boss Wilder, admitting he didn’t want Boro to do well when he was in charge, presumably to do with the way he replaced him in the dugout.

“I think if Michael was to ring me tomorrow, which I don’t suppose he will, but if he did, I would tell him, they’re the type of players that need loving more than shouting at them or picking on them,” Warnock said on his Die For Three Points podcast.

“They need a bit of loving. I don’t think there is too much wrong with them though.

“I look at the table and I still think they should be up and around the play-offs when I look at the whole league.

“The club and the fans, it’s a fabulous occasion when you go to a game up there. I really enjoyed it and I think Michael will be alright. I want him and Middlesbrough to do well now, whereas I couldn’t before.

“I call him the manager that followed me because it always made me laugh whenever he mentioned me in press conferences, it was always ‘the previous manager’, he would never even say my name!

“But I want Michael to do well now and if I had chance to talk to him, if he wanted to talk to me, I would do.

“He’s got a group of lads and I’m sure I could give him information on those players that you can’t pick up on the training ground.”

The Verdict

It appears that Warnock’s view of Boro has now changed following the decision to part company with Wilder.

The way in which the veteran was replaced by Wilder last November clearly left quite a sour taste in his mouth, and whilst his replacement has now departed Teesside, Warnock still found time to land one last little dig.

Carrick could definitely benefit from Warnock’s knowledge though considering he doesn’t have the most experienced of coaching staff behind him, and it is pretty much the same squad that he has at his disposal.

The invite has been put out there by Warnock and now it’s up to Carrick if he wants to take it up.