Neil Warnock issues message over Middlesbrough player as Ipswich Town and Sunderland circle

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has insisted that defender Hayden Coulson missed Boro’s pre-season friendly against Plymouth Argyle through injury rather than because of a potential transfer being close.

Coulson has been a player in-demand this summer and it has been reported that both Ipswich Town and Sunderland have been interested in making a permanent move for the left-back.

While Luton Town have also been credited with an interest in the defender as they aim to continue their recruitment drive.

Football League World has already revealed that Middlesbrough could be eyeing up a replacement for Coulson in the shape of Cardiff City’s Ciaron Brown. Warnock himself has confirmed Boro’s interest in the defender.

A recent report from TWTD has revealed that Ipswich are closing in on a move for Coulson and they are believed to be leading both Sunderland and Luton in the race for his signature.

Coulson was a notable absentee from Middlesbrough’s pre-season clash with League One Plymouth Argyle on Friday, and that would have raised questions over whether a transfer is close for him.

However, speaking to Teesside Live, via TWDT, Warnock confirmed that Coulson’s absence was more down to an injury that he picked up to this thigh in training than anything else.

He said: “Coulson felt his thigh this morning in training and felt he couldn’t play

“It’s a pity because he did well the other night [in the 7-0 win at Tavistock in which he scored twice] I thought.

“That’s one of those things. We lose Coulson and [Marc] Bola so we’re a little bit short in that area at the minute.”

The Verdict

These comments from Warnock do not suggest that he expects Coulson to be departing any time soon and perhaps that is because he recognises that Boro will need to have a replacement through the door first.

That might mean that Ipswich have to settle in for a potentially prolonged wait to see if the left-back becomes available for them to snap up.

Ipswich might have been enthused by the reports that he had missed Boro’s pre-season friendly against Plymouth, but that seems to be just fitness-related rather than anything else.

The Tractor Boys will of course be concerned over his injury with them not wanting any move to be impacted by the left-back’s fitness.

It seems that Ipswich still have work to do on this signing, but it is one that still looks more than possible for them to pull off you would say.

Coulson would be ideal for them, so it is certainly worth their patience but they will have to have other alternatives in mind in case a move cannot materialise this summer.