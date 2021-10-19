Neil Warnock issues Martin Payero claim as Middlesbrough star gives solid showing v Peterborough

Neil Warnock let Martin Payero loose on Peterborough at the weekend and after a solid showing from the midfielder, the Boro boss heaped praise on the player claiming to the Hartlepool Mail that there is ‘a lot more to come from him.’

The 23-year-old joined the Championship outfit over summer, having impressed for Banfield in Argentina. After a short spell out on loan to Talleres, where he also thrived and showed what he was capable of, it prompted Middlesbrough to give him a chance in English football.

Only given five league games so far this year, he has been consigned to trying to make an impact during the little gametime that he has had and on Saturday, he finally began to show what he is all about – and why he continues to be called up for the Argentinian Under-23 team to boot.

Have Middlesbrough had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 1. QPR Higher Lower

Payero will now be hoping to kick on and prove that he can cut it on a more regular basis in England – and if he can do that, then he could be an important player for Neil Warnock and Boro. His boss certainly thinks so, as he claimed that there is ‘a lot more to come from him.’ Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail about the player, he said: “He was a bit surprised at the quickness of the first half but he adapted very well in the second half and he didn’t give the ball away.

“In the Championship it’s a very quick and rapid thing. When you’re playing in the league you realise what it’s like. “He adapted in the second half very well but there’s a lot more to come for him. Everybody knows he’s got ability.” Payero then will likely be given the chance to try and dictate games from the middle of the park even more going forward for Middlesbrough, as they try to push for a play-off spot. If he can keep repeating the showing he gave for his side at the weekend every week, then he could become a firm favourite at the club in the future. The Verdict Martin Payero does look a talent and his signing was a shrewd bit of business by Neil Warnock and Middlesbrough. Sometimes it pays to take a risk and look further afield for some signings and although he hasn’t been at the top of his game every week yet, there are glimpses of how good he could be. If he can realise that on a more consistent basis, then he is sure to become an important player for the Championship side. He just needs to build on the work he has put in so far and eventually, he will find it easier and easier to take part in games in the second tier.