Neil Warnock has admitted that Huddersfield Town’s recent points haul was needed as he warns of the difficulty of the team’s upcoming fixture schedule.

Are Huddersfield in trouble of relegation?

The Terriers earned seven points from their previous three league games, drawing with Norwich City as well as picking up wins over Millwall and Middlesbrough.

Those results helped to bring them level on points with Cardiff City, meaning the team is only in the relegation zone on goal difference.

But Warnock has warned that their upcoming schedule will be a tough test, with his side set to face the likes of Watford, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City in coming weeks.

All of those sides still have promotion ambitions, which has caused Warnock to highlight the importance of the team’s last few results.

The six points deduction handed to Reading by the EFL this week has brought one team further back into the relegation battle, but the Royals still sit one point above Huddersfield in the table.

The Huddersfield boss believes the team could need one or two favours in order to not lose ground in the next few games, but still has hope that the club can avoid the drop to League One.

"Another team is involved now, simple as that,” said Warnock, via The Yorkshire Post.

"It adds to the clubs who have been around us.

“To have Norwich, Millwall and Middlesbrough followed by Watford and Blackburn, I don't think you could pick five tougher games.

“It's almost cruel and punishment for us.

"We've four out of five away from home, so it's just as well we've had a couple of wins or we could have been out of sight.

"We have just got to hang in there and hope the other teams don't get away from us.

“We want one or two other clubs to do us a favour."

Huddersfield face Watford on Friday afternoon before the visit of Blackburn next Monday.

Can Huddersfield leapfrog their rivals?

Most important of all in Huddersfield’s remaining fixtures could be the clash on 29 April against Cardiff City.

The two teams are level on points and will have just two games left following their meeting.

Huddersfield also face Reading on the final day, which could effectively become a play-off if everything is still to play for at that stage.

But Huddersfield’s recent results should raise optimism that a turnaround can be completed despite the tricky fixtures.