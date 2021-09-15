Neil Warnock issues honest message on the likes of Martin Payero and Andraz Sporar at Middlesbrough

It was a summer transfer window of contrast at the Riverside Stadium with players coming in from Sporting Lisbon, Rennes and Banfield alongside others from Billericay Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Rotherham United.

Neil Warnock is currently attempting to strike the right balance in integrating the new trio of Martin Payero, James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar who have never played in England before into the team.

He told TeessideLive that Middlesbrough may feel an initial negative impact to get them up to speed.

Warnock said: “You just have to react. Good players react to any circumstances, that’s why these players I’m sure will do. As a manager you always want it to be yesterday they react, whereas it does look like it will be a few weeks yet before these lads settle in.

“All we can do is give them games here and suffer a bit because of that, but we can make it up with other players. We have to get them into the swing of things as quickly as possible.”

Warnock’s men travel to rock bottom Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening in search of their second league victory of the campaign. Boro supporters will be hoping the new additions can hit the ground running and contribute to a play-off push this season.

The Verdict

Warnock probably could have chosen his words a little better than saying his side will ‘suffer a bit’ just because he is handing game time to some of the new signings. A bit of an insult to a player like Payero who the club paid over £6 million for according to Transfermarkt.

It would appear that the 72-year-old does not have 100% control over the transfer dealings on Teesside, which having won promotion from the second tier of English football five times in his managerial career will be a frustrating state of affairs.

These rumblings however can be put to the back of everyone’s minds at Boro by taking three points from Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, a feat they are definitely capable of achieving.