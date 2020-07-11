Neil Warnock issues honest assessment of Middlesbrough’s defensive display

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has blasted his side’s defensive display as ‘scandalous’ after a 3-1 defeat to Bristol City on Saturday.

The veteran boss has come in to try and save Boro from relegation but his task was made even tougher after another defeat to a manager-less Robins side.

There’s now just three fixtures remaining for Warnock and his side to steer away from trouble, however Boro are now only two points clear of the bottom three and must make sure they pick up points over the next week and a half.

Middlesbrough travel to Reading in the week, and a victory could see them move further away from the drop but Warnock will be keen for any points on the board whatever the performance.

He expressed that the defending his side showed in the fixture with Bristol City was scandalous and they must improve to halt the slide.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “You have to hope you have players who can read those situations and it doesn’t materialise into that breakaway.