Neil Warnock issues honest assessment of Middlesbrough’s defensive display
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has blasted his side’s defensive display as ‘scandalous’ after a 3-1 defeat to Bristol City on Saturday.
The veteran boss has come in to try and save Boro from relegation but his task was made even tougher after another defeat to a manager-less Robins side.
There’s now just three fixtures remaining for Warnock and his side to steer away from trouble, however Boro are now only two points clear of the bottom three and must make sure they pick up points over the next week and a half.
Middlesbrough travel to Reading in the week, and a victory could see them move further away from the drop but Warnock will be keen for any points on the board whatever the performance.
He expressed that the defending his side showed in the fixture with Bristol City was scandalous and they must improve to halt the slide.
Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said: “You have to hope you have players who can read those situations and it doesn’t materialise into that breakaway.
“They scored the second goal from our corner, that’s scandalous at this level but I can’t fault the effort so it’s no good me telling you who’s been cut to shreds.”
The Verdict
It isn’t a surprise to hear Warnock has blasted his defenders after the defeat to Bristol City, and they have to improve over the next three games otherwise they could find themselves in League One.
Boro have to get up and go again in the week and there’s a good chance to pick up points against a Reading side who are poor at the Madejski.
Warnock knows what he has to do to win matches, and if any manager can steer them away from the drop it’s him so they must keep the faith.