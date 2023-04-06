Huddersfield Town travel to Watford this weekend as Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder go up against each other for the first time since the latter replaced the former in the Middlesbrough dugout in 2021.

That's an added piece of needle heading into this game, with Warnock left with a bitter taste in his mouth after Wilder replaced him at the Riverside Stadium in November 2021.

What's Warnock said about his Middlesbrough exit?

Warnock left Boro on the back of a 1-1 draw with West Brom in the Championship, at a time when the Teessiders were mid-table in the division and looking to close in on the top-six heading into winter.

The 74-year-old was discussing his Middlesbrough exit last week in the build-up to facing his former club with Huddersfield - a game they would win 4-2 in impressive fashion.

He told You Are my Boro: "The biggest disappointment was nothing to do with football really. When I went in the next day after the West Brom game, 9 o’clock to get my gear, I was told I couldn’t go in.

"I said ‘what are you talking about?’ and, well, Chris Wilder and Kieran Scott are having a press conference.

"I thought that was lacking a little bit of class, if I’m honest, after what I’d done for the club.

"I was really disappointed. It was the only time I was disappointed in Steve (Gibson) was the lack of class with something like that. They could have organised it better.

"I knew that talks had been going on for a few weeks but to do it like that disappointed me, left a nasty taste in my mouth."

Those talks had been going on with Wilder, who took charge of Boro almost immediately after Warnock's exit, leading them to seventh in the table. Wilder was sacked by Middlesbrough in early October, to be replaced by Michael Carrick, who has the club third in the table.

How is Wilder getting on with Watford?

Wilder is back in the Championship with Watford now and has collected four points from his first four fixtures in-charge.

That's left the Hornets 11th and six points adrift of the top-six heading into Easter.

On Good Friday, they host an in-form Huddersfield side. Warnock has picked up seven points from games with Norwich, Millwall and Boro, igniting Huddersfield's hopes of survival in what's his first job since leaving the Riverside Stadium.

They are in the bottom-three on goal difference alone.

What's Warnock had to say about Wilder ahead of Watford v Huddersfield?

Warnock was quizzed on facing Watford and sharing a touchline with Wilder by the BBC. When asked whether he was looking forward to that, Warnock frostily responded: "No comment."

Pushed on Wilder's start to life with Watford, Warnock continued: "I haven't (looked at it), I've just looked at Huddersfield. We've got enough problems at Huddersfield.

"I've just concentrated on my team and my problems."