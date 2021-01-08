Neil Warnock issues fresh update on Middlesbrough trio

Middlesbrough are set to be boosted by the returns of Jonny Howson and Ashley Fletcher within the next few weeks, with Grant Hall also eyeing up a return to training.

That’s according to manager Neil Warnock, who is desperate to welcome back some of his stars after a topsy-turvy run of league results.

There is not likely to be major funds available at the Riverside this month, although Boro have been linked with a swoop for Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou.

Boro could do with Fletcher back to bolster their attacking options – he’s been on the sidelines since limping off during Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in September with a hamstring problem.

Hall has similarly been a long-term injury issue, having not played a game since September 26 after suffering from calf and thigh injuries.

Howson’s concerns are more fresh after he damaged his hamstring during the 3-0 defeat to Preston last month, although he’s been knocking down Warnock’s door convincing him that he is fit and ready to go.

Warnock delivered his pre-Brentford injury update on Hall and Howson, whilst also confirming that Fletcher needs to be re-introduced to contact training before being considered for first-team action.

“Grant should be training in the next couple of weeks, same with Jonny,” Warnock told the media.

“Jonny wanted to be involved tomorrow and more or less pleaded with me to have half an hour.

“If it was the end of the season and we were going for something I would have done that but it’s the only chance where he has two weeks to do more hard training.

“He still has a problem with that muscle but another two weeks won’t do any damage to make it a bit more stronger.” The Verdict This is good news for Boro fans who feel that their squad needs bolstering with either signings or returns this month. Duncan Watmore has penned a new long-term deal which is a positive start, but now the work needs to be done in getting these injured players back into the squad. It will be hard for Hall to break up the partnership between Dael Fry and Paddy McNair, but Howson’s experience in midfield is vital to Boro, and Fletcher brings goals to the table with 11 scored in the league last season.