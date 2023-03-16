Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has revealed that Danny Ward will be fit enough to feature for the club in their showdown with Millwall this weekend.

After struggling at times during yesterday's meeting with Norwich City, Ward was eventually withdrawn from action in the 83rd minute of the fixture.

The Terriers managed to rescue a point in this particular clash as they moved off the bottom of the Championship table.

Gabriel Sara opened the scoring for Norwich in the first-half as he slotted home after being teed up by Adam Idah.

Following the break, Sara went close to doubling his side's advantage before Huddersfield levelled proceedings.

Grant Hanley diverted the ball into his own net after Martyn Waghorn's lobbed effort struck the woodwork.

Currently six points adrift of safety, Huddersfield will need to embark on a winning run in the Championship in order to boost their chances of avoiding relegation.

Set to take on a Millwall outfit on Saturday who are vying for a place in the play-offs, the Terriers could be in for a tough afternoon at The Den if they are not firing on all cylinders.

Ahead of this fixture, Warnock has shared an update on Ward.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Yorkshire Live) about the forward, Warnock said: "Ward felt a little bit in there but nothing untoward.

"It's a quick turnaround and Millwall have had an extra 24 hours and no travelling, but we have to get on with it.

"We know it'll be difficult, I have a lot of respect for Gary [Rowett], but we have to be up for it really.

"The players that were missing will be out again.

"Hopefully, the international break will sort a few of them out."

The Verdict

Huddersfield's fans will be hoping that Ward will be able to deliver an eye-catching display this weekend having been declared fit enough to feature against Millwall.

After providing 17 direct goal contributions in the Championship last season, Ward has been less effective in an attacking sense during the current term.

The 32-year-old has only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions at this level despite making 28 appearances for the Terriers.

As is the case with the rest of his Huddersfield team-mates, Ward simply has to step up his performance levels in order to help his side retain their Championship status for another year.