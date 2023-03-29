Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has revealed that he believes Chuba Akpom could pass the 30-goal barrier for Middlesbrough during the closing stages of the term and has praised Michael Carrick for getting the best out of the attacker.

Warnock previously worked alongside Akpom during his time in charge of Boro.

After Akpom only managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in the 2020/21 campaign, Warnock decided to sanction a loan move for him to Greek outfit PAOK.

Warnock left Middlesbrough by mutual consent shortly after making this call as he was replaced by Chris Wilder.

Since returning from his temporary spell with PAOK, Akpom has managed to take his game to new heights and is currently thriving under the guidance of Carrick.

In the 31 appearances that he has made in the Championship this season, the 27-year-old has scored 24 goals and has also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

Akpom will be looking to add to this particular goal tally on Saturday when Boro head to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield.

Both sides will be keen to secure all three points in this fixture for different reasons.

While Boro are currently in the hunt for automatic promotion, Huddersfield are aiming to retain their Championship status for another year.

Ahead of this fixture, Warnock has shared a prediction on Akpom.

Speaking to The Northern Echo's You Are My Boro podcast, Warnock said: "I think you have to give Michael credit.

"I am surprised, yeah. Chuba up-front didn't work hard enough and didn't do the right things for the team for me.

"But where Michael is playing him now is fantastic.

"Some of his finishing has been as good as any in the world, one or two of the goals.

"He's a nice lad.

"He was alright for me.

"I was disappointed in his performances, but Michael has found that area for him, and you wouldn't swap him for the world now.

"Steve Bruce told me the same when I asked Steve about him (before he signed for Boro).

"He said he'll frustrate you at times Neil, and that's how he was with me.

"Now it looks like he's found where he wants to play, he's found himself in a really good team that give him the ball in the right areas.

"You couldn't buy anyone like that now for the Championship.

"I don't think anybody has scored 20 at Boro for many years and Chuba looks like he'll get 30-odd."

The Verdict

When you consider that Akpom has been a stand-out performer in the Championship this season, it would not be at all surprising if he goes on to score at least six goals in the club's remaining eight regular league games.

Boro will be hoping that Akpom's firepower will allow them to overtake Sheffield United in the race for second-place in the coming weeks.

Given that Middlesbrough are also able to turn to the likes of Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey for inspiration, they will unquestionably fancy their chances of defeating Huddersfield this weekend.

Carrick's side will need to be wary of the threat the Terriers will pose in this clash as their upcoming opponents recently secured an incredibly impressive victory over play-off hopefuls Millwall at The Den.