Neil Warnock issues brutally honest assessment on Middlesbrough’s display vs Bristol City

Neil Warnock admits his players were a “waste of time” in the first half of their 3-1 defeat to Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Boro’s two-game winning run came to an end on Tuesday night, with Bristol City completely dominating at the Riverside Stadium.

Goals from Famara Diedhiou and Nahki Wells sent City into the break with a 3-0 lead, with Dael Fry grabbing a late consolation for the hosts.

Ultimately, a resounding City performance in the first half was the difference in the end, leaving Warnock’s side with a lot to do in the second half.

Speaking to the press after the game, Warnock ripped into his side’s first half performance, insisting that his players were a “waste of time” in the opening 45 minutes.

Speaking to the Gazette Live, he said: “Dael’s not had the best of nights, but none of them have really. On Saturday at Reading I thought we did well because our front three were very good.

“I thought they were a waste of time in the first half tonight. Waste of time.

“So it’s back to the drawing board I’m afraid.”

Boro will now be looking to respond ahead of a home clash with Cardiff City this weekend.

The Verdict

It was very unlike Boro to go three goals down in the first half. They pride themselves on being a hard-working, organised outfit under Warnock, but that wasn’t the case at all.

Perhaps this result is the proverbial kick up the backside which they need, ahead of what is shaping up to be a huge game against Cardiff at the weekend.

They need to switch on from the off and nullify a high-flying Cardiff side straight away from the off.