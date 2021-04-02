Neil Warnock issues blunt Middlesbrough claim in wake of Bournemouth defeat

Middlesbrough boss, Neil Warnock, has conceded defeat in the club’s chase to secure play-off football after today’s loss to AFC Bournemouth in the Championship.

Duncan Watmore had cancelled out Philip Billing’s early goal, but Jefferson Lerma and Dominic Solanke struck to had the Cherries a 3-1 win and a temporary route back into the top-six.

The defeat leaves Boro in sixth still, but the Teessiders have now fallen six points behind Bournemouth and the play-off picture.

As per Teesside Live, Warnock responded bluntly when quizzed on their play-off chances being over: “Oh yeah.

“It was still there but only if you are a romantic.”

Boro now turn their attentions to the remainder of the Championship season, with the division’s relentless nature set to give them a chance to bounce back almost instantly from defeat on the South Coast.

Watford are their opponents on Monday lunchtime, serving up another tough test given they are a side chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League now.

The Hornets beat lowly Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon, heaping the pressure on Swansea (taking on Birmingham City tonight) and Brentford (heading to Huddersfield Town tomorrow).

The Verdict

You’ve got to look at it and think that this afternoon’s game for Boro was almost make or break.

They had to beat Bournemouth to keep themselves in the race for the top-six, and they haven’t.

Ultimately, Warnock probably didn’t expect to get this close anyway, so he can take that as a massive plus this season, but it needs building on.

This has to be a platform for 2021/22.

