Neil Warnock is right – Coventry City ace can emulate star with 11 Premier League goals this season: Opinion

Coventry City put in an outstanding team display to hammer Huddersfield Town 4-0 away from home on Saturday.

Whilst Mark Robins deserves huge credit for the tactical setup, and it really was a great collective effort from the side, Viktor Gyokeres was once again the man who starred.

The 24-year-old striker scored twice to take his tally to 17 for the campaign and he also registered an assist to top off what was an excellent all-round performance from the number nine.

It’s fair to say that Gyokeres left an impression too, as experienced Terriers chief Neil Warnock was full of praise for the Sweden international, who he claimed is the best in the division and he was compared to Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

As well as having the ability to sniff out chances, Gyokeres is comparable to the Cottagers man with how he leads the line, works the defenders and acts as the ideal focal point for the team.

Even though the Coventry player won’t replicate the ridiculously impressive 43 goals Mitrovic got in the Championship last season, he could win promotion like the Serbian international did.

After an inconsistent run of form, Robins’ side have found form at the right time, with four wins and a draw in their past five lifting the Midlands outfit to 8th in the table and they’re just three points from the play-off places.

So, whilst the squad is stretched to the maximum due to unfortunate luck with injuries, they have managed to build momentum at just the right time and will feel they are well positioned for a late push.

Of course, to do that they will need Gyokeres to maintain the high standards he has set, but there will be a confidence that he can do just that.

Realistically, all connected to Coventry know that the striker is going to get a move to the top-flight if they don’t go up, so promotion is huge for the club if they want to enjoy Gyokeres for the next few years and beyond.

That may have seemed a long shot a few weeks ago but with Gyokeres inspiring this Coventry side, nothing should be ruled out as we approach what will be a dramatic final few months of the Championship season.

