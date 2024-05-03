Neil Warnock believes that Ipswich Town could do well in the Premier League, providing they secure their spot in the top flight for next season with a result against Huddersfield Town.

One point. Just one point. That is all that stands between this Ipswich side and immortality, legendary status, and a chance to compete in one of the best leagues in the world every seven days.

But it's not guaranteed yet. The Championship has thrown up some weird and wacky results this season, in seasons past, and seasons to come, so Town can't afford to go into their final fixture of the season feeling complacent.

Even if they were to lose against a Huddersfield side that is all but dead and buried, Leeds United still need to beat Southampton to give themselves any chance of catching Kieran McKenna's side.

Championship Table (As it stands May 3rd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 45 50 97 2 Ipswich Town 45 33 93 3 Leeds United 45 39 90

It's all in the hands of the Tractor Boys though, and the players, fans, and coaching staff will have been dreaming about what that feeling could be like when the final whistle blows and they are a Premier League team.

The Terriers' former manager, Warnock, has given a prediction on how he feels Ipswich will do in the top flight if they make it there.

Neil Warnock's Ipswich Premier League prediction

The 75-year-old thinks the Tractor Boys would be able to manage the Premier League, if they take care of business on Saturday.

Speaking to EADT and the Ipswich Star, he said: "I think they would do alright in the league.

"Town's style of football is so good, playing out from the back is great. But when you're in the Premier League, playing against teams like Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool, who are great on the press, you will get caught out.

"There will need to be a plan B at times for the top teams, but I think against other teams, maybe outside the top six, Town could compete very well.

"There are some great players at the club. I'm really impressed with the likes of Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and Omari Hutchinson.

"The striking options are great too. I really like George Hirst and Kieffer Moore is great - I tried to sign him at Middlesbrough a couple of times.

"Sam Morsy is great too. I had him at Middlesbrough, he's been such a great leader for the club and to have someone like that at the club is great.

"I'm really pleased for Kieran, the players and the fans because they deserve it and I hope they get there."

Warnock did also provide a warning to McKenna's side to not be complacent about their opponents. "There's no easy game, I know that," said the former Huddersfield boss.

"You can't go into it thinking it's a walkover because when I was at Huddersfield, I felt we could beat anyone on our day, and I know the squad has changed a bit now, a couple of players will be lacking in confidence, but there's still one or two individuals capable of turning a game.

"Ipswich will go about it the right way. I don't think Kieran would allow them not to."

Related Ipswich Town: Gabriel Agbonlahor makes Kieran McKenna prediction amid West Ham and Brighton interest Kieran McKenna is attracting Premier League interest ahead of Ipswich Town's crunch clash with Huddersfield Town

The Portman Road factor that should make Ipswich more confident about Saturday's game

On paper, this should be an easy game for Town. They're at the top end of the league, Huddersfield are at the bottom. They should be able to totally outclass them in every department.

But there are external factors at play other than ability. Those Ipswich fans will be, to at least some extent, quite nervous. It would be quite the embarrassment if they lost to Huddersfield and Leeds ended up taking second place from them.

If there aren't early signs of life from the home side, then that crowd could become very edgy quite quickly.

That said, there is one thing that they can hold on to for hope: their home form. Ipswich have only lost once in the league at Portman Road all season long, and it would be a massive surprise if the Terriers were able to double that tally.