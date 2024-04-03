Neil Warnock believes Birmingham City will avoid relegation to League One after Gary Rowett’s arrival, and he also wouldn’t rule out Sheffield Wednesday beating the drop.

Both sides find themselves in real danger as there are only six games to go, and they have no guarantee of being in the second tier once again next season.

The Easter weekend was an important one for these two sides as well as the rest down at the foot of the table, and it was a mixed one for the Blues and the Owls.

Birmingham started it off with a dramatic 2-1 defeat to QPR on Friday afternoon, while Wednesday was held to a 1-1 draw by Swansea City.

Danny Rohl’s men then travelled to the Riverside Stadium, where they were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough, but for Birmingham, it was more promising, as they held on to beat Preston North End 1-0, gifting Rowett’s first win since returning to the club.

Neil Warnock on Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday's relegation chances

Neil Warnock has been speaking on talkSPORT, and he believes Gary Rowett’s return to Birmingham City and their recent victory will spur them on to beat the drop this season.

While the veteran manager also wouldn’t rule out Sheffield Wednesday beating the drop to League One.

Warnock told talkSPORT, via Birmingham Live: “It is a dogfight.

“It seems to be like that everywhere at the minute, even the promotion side as well. Down at the bottom, there’s some big clubs. Now that Gary Rowett’s gone into Birmingham I think they’ll be okay now, because he’s a good manager, Gary.

"The other lads are just fighting between themselves really. It’s going to go down to the wire. I wouldn’t even write Sheffield Wednesday off, they have a disaster game, and then they’ll win two games, so I wouldn’t write them off.”

Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday’s league position’s

As mentioned, it hasn’t been the best of seasons for either of these sides, as Birmingham City had aspirations of fighting at the top end of the table under the new ownership.

But managerial changes have made it a turbulent campaign and one that will end in either safety or relegation.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday made a dreadful start to the campaign, winning no games under former manager Xisco Munoz. But once he was replaced and Danny Rohl arrived, things started to look better for the club.

However, both sides have been really poor as of late, with the pair just winning one game in their last five, and that has seen them fight at the bottom of the table.

The Blues currently sit in 20th place on 42 points after their win over Preston on Monday, while the Owls are three places back on 39 points.

The pair will be looking for another three points this weekend as Birmingham face Leicester City and Wednesday come up against QPR in a six-pointer.

There is still a lot of work to be done for Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday to beat the drop

Obviously, both clubs will be pleased to hear someone like Neil Warnock believe that they have enough to beat the drop to League One.

However, that means nothing, as both Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday have six games left to secure their Championship status.

The Blues find themselves in a slightly better position as they’ve got two more points than the Owls, but both still need to win more games of football.

The plus they have is that one win, and all of a sudden you are out of the relegation zone and halfway up the table.

But both need to forget about the other teams and focus on what they can do starting this weekend.