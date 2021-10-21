Neil Warnock identifies underrated Middlesbrough player who deserves more praise

After another win for Middlesbrough in midweek, boss Neil Warnock has been quick to heap the praise on defender Lee Peltier for his performance, telling the Yorkshire Post that he is ‘an unsung hero’ for the side.

The 34-year-old has been with Boro since the summer, having made the move to the Riverside Stadium from West Brom after not featuring too much for the Baggies.

He’s already appeared in more games for Middlesbrough in this small space of time than he ever did at his former club and his boss has now praised the player for his showing in their 2-0 win over Barnsley. Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he said: “I don’t think I have seen Peltier play a better game for years than he did tonight. He’s an unsung hero really.”

Peltier has featured in seven league games for Middlesbrough so far this campaign and has put a shift in each time he has been given the nod. He helped his side to a clean sheet against Barnsley and only a few weeks ago helped his team secure one against Sheffield United too.

Despite his age, he is now becoming a dependable face for the Championship side in the second tier and as long as he keeps putting in showings similar to the one he did on Wednesday night, then it’s likely that boss Neil Warnock will keep turning to him as his choice in defence.

After putting in arguably his best showing so far against Barnsley, he’ll no doubt be picked again at the weekend. If he can continue to produce to a high level, then he could become invaluable for Boro.

The Verdict

Lee Peltier certainly had a solid game against Barnsley and Neil Warnock is right to praise the defender for his performance. The player is well-versed in Championship football and showed it on Wednesday night with a superb showing.

The issue is making sure he hits those high standards week-on-week. Warnock has continued to turn to Peltier so far this year and if he can produce to that high level every time he does, then he will become a key component in Boro’s team as they search for a place in the play-offs.