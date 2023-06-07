Ahead of an imminent return to Huddersfield Town, Neil Warnock is looking to reunite with both Junior Hoilett and Sean Morrison, as per Darren Witcoop.

It was only reported last night by the Daily Mail that Warnock would be resuming to the Terriers dugout, having masterminded their unlikely escape from relegation last season.

Evidently, though, little time is being wasted in attempting to bolster the squad as Huddersfield seek to launch back up the Championship table come the new term, with Hoilett and Morrison already emerging upon the veteran manager's radar.

Is Neil Warnock set to stay at Huddersfield Town?

In a swift change of plans and heart, it appears as though Warnock has agreed to renew his tenure as Huddersfield boss.

The promotion extraordinaire came out of retirement to take the reins up in West Yorkshire last season, and although he had not intended to stay on under the former ownership of Dean Hoyle, recent discussions with the club's new American owner Kevin Nagle have resulted in a return to the club according to the Daily Mail.

The report adds that Warnock may pen a six-month contract to help the new ownership acclimatize, however, there is every chance that terms could change with further developments later into the season.

Who could Huddersfield Town sign?

Although it is believed that Hoilett and Morrison have both been offered fresh terms at Reading and Rotherham United respectively, they could well be tempted by a switch to the John Smith's Stadium following the talk of Warnock's return.

With Reading succumbing to relegation to League One, it is unlikely that a player of Hoilett's pedigree will want to stay put, whereas Morrison only featured twice for the Millers owing to a season-concluding injury after agreeing a deal until the end of the prior campaign.

Given these circumstances, the duo present a cheap and realistic option as Warnock initiates his recruitment mission.

Who are Huddersfield Town targets Junior Hoilett and Sean Morrison?

Hoilett, 33, beholds a wealth of experience both in the Championship and indeed in the Premier League too, where he emerged as a rising star for Blackburn Rovers earlier on in his career.

After falling out of favour at subsequent club QPR, Hoilett was brought to Cardiff City in 2016 by Warnock, who initially kept the Bluebirds in the division amid a period of turmoil before engineering a shock promotion the season after.

That year, Hoilett went on to surface as the side's key creative linchpin by weighing in with nine goals and a further 11 assists from the left wing which proved vital to Cardiff's return to the top flight.

A firm favourite of Warnock's, the Canadian midfielder played 130 matches at Cardiff under his tuition before the former manager left the club in November 2019.

And Hoilett, like numerous members of Cardiff's Premier League squad, found himself unable to adapt to the high demands of the step-up, although he proved a solid, if unspectacular operator back in the second-tier, eventually joining Reading on a free transfer in 2021 following the expiration of his City contract.

Interestingly, despite being the wrong age of 30, Hoilett's all-round game was actually enhanced at Reading, and he was often fielded as a full-back, and this versatility and reliability across various areas of the pitch could captivate Warnock even further.

Having featured in all three matches for Canada at the 2022 World Cup without looking out of place, he is clearly still capable of being an important player in the second-tier.

By the same token, Morrison also established himself as one of Warnock's most entrusted lieutenants in the Welsh capital.

The imposing centre back had already been a virtual ever-present prior to the Yorkshireman's arrival, but he truly elevated into one of the division's most efficient defenders during his reign, forming an imperious partnership with Sol Bamba while scoring an impressive seven goals en route to Cardiff's promotion.

Though more recently, fortunes have not been too kind to Morrison, and he left Cardiff as a free agent over the summer after rupturing his ACL with only a matter of months left on his deal at the time, eventually joining Rotherham where injury problems have persisted.

While the signing of Morrison would come without a transfer fee, it would represent something of a gamble given his injury torment over the last year and subsequent lack of minutes.

But despite that, Warnock clearly knows how to optimize the defender when fully fit, and if he manages to regain fitness, he could go on to be a shrewd and beneficial acquisition on the pitch, as well as an invaluable influence away from it with his experience and leadership qualities.