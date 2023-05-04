Neil Warnock believes Sheffield United assistant boss Stuart McCall will be the best signing Paul Heckingbottom will make at Bramall Lane, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

McCall was Warnock's assistant when United won promotion to the Premier League back in 2006, with his presence behind the scenes proving to be key to their success.

Not only does he have a decent amount of managerial experience under his belt, but he already knew what it meant to win promotion with the Blades before his return to the South Yorkshire outfit.

Sheffield United's success with Stuart McCall

Since Heckingbottom and McCall's arrival, the Blades have been extremely successful.

They may not have won promotion at the end of last term, but a couple of things do need to be considered.

Firstly, the Blades were in the bottom half of the division when Slavisa Jokanovic left the club and secondly, their play-off semi-final opponents Nottingham Forest were pretty much unstoppable.

In the end, penalties proved to be the difference between the two sides and that was cruel on United who had performed so well at the City Ground during the second leg.

They have bounced back extremely well this term though - and their coaching staff including McCall have to take a lot of credit for that.

McCall and Jack Lester will have helped Heckingbottom to mitigate the effects of off-field speculation on the players.

What did Neil Warnock say about Stuart McCall?

Speaking about both McCall and Lester, Warnock said: "As soon as he [Heckingbottom] signed Stuart [McCall], I thought that's the best signing he will make.

"I think together they have done everything really, really well.

"Jack Lester is also there, a lad who has played for me, and he was the best diver I've ever seen in my life! I used to watch his dives and I couldn't tell who had touched him!

"It was amazing! I tried watching the videos back and I still couldn't see it!"

Is Neil Warnock right?

McCall is clearly a very useful figure considering the promotions he has on his CV and judging by the way he conducts himself, he seems to be a reasonably calming figure.

Although Heckingbottom is also very composed, having another cool man behind you can only help and that's why Sheffield United fans will be thankful for the fact they have McCall.

The Premier League will bring new challenges - but he can use his past top-tier experience with the Blades to try and work out what's needed to keep United afloat in the division for the long term.

The 58-year-old will have been gutted to have suffered relegation with Warnock back in 2007, especially in such a heartbreaking fashion, so he will have no shortage of motivation to succeed this time.

Heckingbottom, McCall and Lester should also take credit for their work, because all have played a crucial role and are thoroughly deserving of their place at the top table of English football.