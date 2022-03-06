Neil Warnock identifies key factor behind Sheffield United’s recent impressive run

Neil Warnock believes Paul Heckingbottom’s decision to name Stuart McCall as his assistant at Sheffield United was a ‘masterstroke’.

The Blades have been flying under the former Barnsley chief, with the side going from the bottom half to in the hunt for a top six finish under his guidance.

Obviously, that has brought Heckingbottom plenty of plaudits from the fans and neutrals alike, and whilst Warnock was complimentary towards the Blades boss, he also identified the impact McCall has made when speaking to the Sheffield Star.

“I really like what Paul has done since coming in. He’s brought results, developed a style, and seems to have got the whole place believing in itself again. But for me, his real masterstroke was bringing Macca (Stuart McCall) in as his assistant. Seriously, don’t underestimate what a good move that was.

“Getting Macca there, that was brilliant. Looking in, you always felt Paul needed someone alongside him who knows United inside out and Macca does. Plus, the great thing from Paul’s point of view, is that he knows he’s not a threat to him. They’ll be able to bounce off each other and trust each other because of that.”

The Yorkshire outfit are currently 7th in the table ahead of a crucial game at home to Middlesbrough in the week.

The verdict

We don’t get to see the work that McCall does with the team on a day-to-day basis but you only have to see results since the new management team came in to show the players are clearly enjoying it.

As Warnock says, it’s always good to bring someone in who knows what the club is about, which McCall does after his playing career at Bramall Lane.

Now, the target for all connected to the club will be to maintain their strong form to ensure they secure a top six finish this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.