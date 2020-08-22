Neil Warnock identifies Championship man as next Middlesbrough target

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba, reports Gazette Live.

Bamba, 35, knows Warnock from his previous stint at Cardiff City. The veteran gaffer guided Cardiff into the Premier League back in 2018, in a season which saw Bamba become a huge favourite in South Wales.

But the Ivorian – who featured in the 2014 World Cup for his nation – made just six Championship appearances for the Bluebirds last season, struggling with both form and injury.

Now it looks as though he’s not needed by Neil Harris, and so Warnock has reportedly outed him as his next summer target.

Bamba would join ex-QPR captain Grant Hall in signing for Boro – Hall left QPR ahead of the restart, and was last month snapped up by Warnock on a free.

Boro finished the season in 17th. They looked destined for relegation under Jonathan Woodgate, but Warnock came in and, as expected, steered them towards a half-comfortable finish in the end.

They ended the last campaign with a five point gap to 22nd-place Charlton Athletic, after winning their last three away games of the season to see themselves safe.

The verdict

Bamba is a stalwart by now, and with little game-time over the past year-and-a-half, it seems as though he might be nearing his retirement.

But Warnock is the most experienced, most decorated manager in the division and if he thinks that Bamba still has something to offer, then fans will likely get behind the deal – he’s good experience at this level, and experience of promotion too, so it could yet prove to be a shrewd bit of business.