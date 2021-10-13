Neil Warnock hints at Middlesbrough selection call for coming weeks

Neil Warnock has commented on the potential for Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar to be his regular starting attack in the future for Middlesbrough, saying he was impressed with what he saw from them against Sheffield United in particular.

The pair linked up against the Blades with Watmore getting on the scoresheet and they played again together soon after that against Hull City, though that did not yield as much good fortune in front of goal.

Even so, it appears as though Warnock quite likes the dynamic the two are starting to work up together, with him having this to say via talkSPORT:

“I thought him [Watmore] and Andraz [Sporar] looked quite sharp together against Sheffield United.

“I think when they both get up to speed, because neither of them are quite fully fit yet, then I think it could be quite exciting.

“The second half stats [against Sheffield United], they left a bit to be desired then and I’ll have to go through that with them.

“Maybe they try a little bit too hard when they should do the simple things and help keep possession sometimes.

“But it’s nice when people want to impress that much. When they close down like they do and so on, it lifts the crowd and I don’t want them changing in that respect.”

The Verdict

There has seemed a little bit of a feeling that Warnock is still working out one or two things about his side at the moment but it does appear as though he is at least liking what he is seeing from this attacking pair, and we may see more of them in the coming weeks as they look to strike up a real partnership.

They both have real energy and commitment to the cause, which is the minimum you expect, and Warnock will now be looking to see them improve on the areas that he feels they need to in the matches ahead.

