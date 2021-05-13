‘Neil Warnock has to take some blame here’ – Major Middlesbrough player update emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has told striker Chuba Akpom he has no future at the club, according to TEAMtalk.

It is understood that Akpom’s representatives have offered the forward to Bristol City, Charlton Athletic, Millwall, and QPR.

So is offloading the summer signing the right decision?

Our FLW writers issue their verdict…

George Harbey

I don’t think Boro fans will have too many complaints here.

Akpom was always a bit of a risky signing in my eyes, as he has never really been prolific elsewhere in his career.

He’s scored five goals for Boro this season, and it seems that Neil Warnock just isn’t convinced by his current attacking options whatsoever.

He has already confirmed that Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will be departing the Riverside, and Akpom looks set to move on as well.

Akpom hasn’t made too much of an impact this season, so from a Boro perspective it would make real sense to let him leave this summer.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Middlesbrough – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Lee Dong Gook score for Middlesbrough? Yes No

Phil Spencer

I really have mixed feelings about this.

There’s no doubt that it’s been a difficult season for Chuba Akpom – after all, he’s only scored five goals this term despite being fit for much of the season.

But Neil Warnock has to take some blame here.

Warnock claimed that Akpom was his ‘first choice signing’ when he arrived but has been heavily critical of the player over recent months.

I don’t care how strong a character you are, any player will suffer a lapse in confidence if you’re being slated in the press and so that’s why many supporters will be sympathetic for Chuba Akpom.

Moving away probably seems like the best option for all parties, but I certainly think that the club could have handled this situation much better from start to finish.

Chris Thorpe

I’m not too surprised by this really, clearly, the final third of the pitch is an area of the Boro squad that Warnock feels is in need of massive surgery.

Letting Assombalonga, Fletcher, and Akpom leave this summer is bold and nothing less than a cutthroat move from the experienced campaigner.

I’m not sure how much money they’ll get for Akpom as he hasn’t exactly been prolific but I’m sure there’ll be interest in his services from clubs in England and from abroad.

It just hasn’t worked out for him and with Middlesbrough looking to be up the top end of the table next season, they clearly want to get rid of any players who aren’t pulling their weight for the cause.