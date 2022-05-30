Neil Warnock has his say on Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest after Djed Spence dig

Neil Warnock has sent a message to Huddersfield Town fans after their Championship play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Levi Colwill’s own-goal meant the Terriers were beaten 1-0 by Forest at Wembley but they may have been left feeling hard done by after having two penalty appeals controversially turned down inside the last 20 minutes.

Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien both looked to be brought down inside the Reds box but despite VAR being in operation, neither were given as spot-kicks.

Forest defender Djed Spence, who was deemed excess to requirements by Warnock last summer during his Middlesbrough tenure and loaned out to the City Ground outfit, took to Twitter during the celebrations to aim a dig at his former boss.

Many will have been hoping for a response from the seasoned coach but when he did have his say on the game it was only to send commiserations to the fans of Huddersfield – one of his former clubs.

So gutted for all you Terriers fans tonight, some very poor decisions, and what were VAR doing?

You had a great season, better than I think anyone expected and hopefully can go one better next time @htafc #Twitter #playofffinal #Huddersfield — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) May 29, 2022

Quiz: The big Huddersfield Town striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Terriers fan

1 of 25 Who scored the goal that earned Huddersfield Town a place in the play-off final this season? Danny Ward Jordan Rhodes Harry Toffolo Danel Sinani

The Verdict

When the dust settles on yesterday’s defeat and the frustration at the poor refereeing decisions dissipates, Warnock’s sentiments will likely be shared by the majority of Huddersfield fans.

No one predicted they’d be close to promotion this season but under Carlos Corberan they have proved the doubters wrong and are now in a strong position looking ahead to 2022/23.

People will have been waiting for Warnock’s response after he was called out by Spence but it seems, understandably, he’s happy to ignore the dig completely.

That’s definitely for the best. We don’t know exactly what happened and what was said between the pair before the 21-year-old left for Forest but the focus should be on the achievements of the two clubs in last night’s play-off final and not a Twitter spat.